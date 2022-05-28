Sky Cams
BCSO investigating shooting that injured 2 people on St. Helena Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people injured on St. Helena Island.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people injured on St. Helena Island.

Officials say around 5:30 p.m. Friday, two men and a woman reported they were shot at by a male subject, they were familiar with, while traveling in a vehicle near the 400 block of Seaside Road.

Deputies recovered two handguns from the vehicle the woman and the two wounded men were traveling in.

At the scene, investigators found evidence of an exchange of gunfire among the occupants in the vehicle and the make subject, who was standing outside a home on Seaside Road. Police confirmed that shots were exchanged over an ongoing dispute among the parties.

The two men inside the vehicle sustained gunshot wounds and were driven to a gas station, where they were met by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies and paramedics. They were then taken to a local hospital.

One of the victims was treated and released, while the other victim remains at the hospital with serious injures.

Officials say all parties involved with this incident have been identified and located.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Source: WTOC
