CCPD arrests homicide suspect in death of woman on Quacco Road

(Source: MGN)
By Brian Bailey
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Chatham County Police Department arrested a man and charged him with the murder of a woman found shot to death in a vehicle in April.

Police say 37-year-old Reuben Luke Ramos was taken into custody in Chicago, Illinois and has been charged with Felony Murder, three counts of Aggravated assault, and two counts of first degree Cruelty to children.

Ramos is being charged with the death of 23-year-old Maranda Dover, who was found shot to death inside a vehicle at a mobile home park in the 800 block of Quacco Road April 10.

Ramos is being extradited to Chatham County, and will be transported to the Chatham County Detention Center.

