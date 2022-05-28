Parts of Wilmington River closed to boat traffic after crash

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple crews are responding to a boating incident that happened on the Wilmington River.

Chatham Emergency Services says the call came in around 10:30 Saturday morning to respond to a boat crash between 2 boats. Chatham County Police say there are multiple injuries. CCPD is shutting down the Wilmington River to boat traffic between the Thunderbolt Boat Ramp and Richardson Creek.

The WTOC reporter on scene says there are 2 Coast Guard Helicopters hovering in that area. The Coast Guard says there were good Samaritans helping at the scene until emergency crews arrived. Chatham County Marine Patrol are also on the scene.

The emergency crew staging area is at the Oatland Island Wildlife Center, please avoid the area.

WTOC will keep you updated as we get more information on this developing story.

