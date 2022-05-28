Pooler Heroes Run 2022

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - This Memorial Day weekend, the Pooler community honored all fallen heroes from the military and other first responders. The annual Hero Run went down South Roger Street for one mile in Pooler Saturday morning.

There were 4 heats, the first one for community members to walk or run and the second one for the more competitive runners. The third was a special moment for family members to walk in honor of their loved ones that have died in the line of duty.

“For us specifically our father passed away a couple of years ago in 2015 in the line of duty so we’ve come here a couple of years just to pay tribute and to give our respects,” said Clarissa & Christian Solomon. “Just all of the other police officers here and not just police officers but fire rescue and just a great feeling knowing that we have support from the community.”

The final run of the morning was for the officers and military members that did the mile run in full gear, adding an additional 30 pounds. There were firefighters, SWAT members, K-9′s and military members all running for the cause. The 200 club hosts the event and puts all of the money raised to help families who have lost their loved ones in the line of duty.

“So far we have provided 4 million dollars to the families that have lost their loved ones in the line of duty and the reason why it is so much money is because we provide significant financial relief at the very beginning of the loss but then we provide fully paid college education, room and board, books, tuition, everything to go to college,” said Mark Dana from the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.

The 200 Club serves 20 counties in our region. At Saturday’s event there were dozens of law enforcement agencies from across Coastal Georgia.

