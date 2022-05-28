Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

WATCH: Kentucky mom, daughter held at gunpoint in robbery attempt

NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH
NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH
By Kendall Hyde and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Ring Doorbell Camera caught the frightening moment when a woman and her daughter were held at gunpoint.

Marquitta Weathers and her one-year-old daughter were headed into their home Thursday when a man dressed in all black ran up to the two demanding everything.

FOX19 spoke with Weathers about what was going through her mind during the scary situation.

NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH

Covington Police are looking for the man in the video. They say if he is arrested, he will face armed robbery charges.

Authorities urge to call the Covington Police Department at 859-292-2222 if you have information that can help the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
Two people banned from Wayne County High School graduation ceremony due to online video
River Street is partially closed as the Savannah Police Department investigate an incident.
River St. reopens Savannah Police investigate incident
Congregation meets at St. Luke's Lutheran church in Thunderbolt, Georgia.
Legal battle over church property a sign of the times, experts say
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirms a rifle found in a Texas...
Rifle found on gunman after mass shooting at Texas elementary school manufactured by business founded in Savannah
Isaiah Blige
Pooler Police find missing man with dementia

Latest News

Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Effingham deputy reacts to guilty verdict for man who stabbed him
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Effingham deputy reacts to guilty verdict for man who stabbed him
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say