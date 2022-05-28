Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain. according to reports.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wendy’s may be up for sale.

On Tuesday, the restaurant’s management fund, Trian Partners, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the filing, the investment company wants to explore the possible sale or merger of the burger chain.

Trian is Wendy’s largest shareholder.

Wendy’s has also been hit hard by higher commodity and labor costs and reported that its margins have slimmed as a result.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington...
2 dead, 3 missing after boating accident in Wilmington River
Source: WTOC
Two people banned from Wayne County High School graduation ceremony due to online video
Congregation meets at St. Luke's Lutheran church in Thunderbolt, Georgia.
Legal battle over church property a sign of the times, experts say
Savannah city council upholds new plumbing standard
Savannah City Council upholds new plumbing standard
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
(Source: MGN)
CCPD arrests homicide suspect in death of woman on Quacco Road
Texas school shooting
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Micah E. McElmurry, 30, is accused of shooting and killing his father at a rest stop.
Son arrested after shooting, killing father at rest stop, authorities say