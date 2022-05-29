1 Injured in Sunday morning shooting on Montgomery St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are on the scene of a shooting near the corner of Montgomery Street and 58th Street. The incident occurred after midnight Sunday.

Officials say a male victim is hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Montgomery Street between 57th and 59th is closed off while officers investigate.

No further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.