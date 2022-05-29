Blessing of the Fleet returns to Thunderbolt

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) -The town of Thunderbolt welcomed back a tradition Saturday for the first time since the 1980s. It was the Blessing of the Fleet!

The festival pays tribute to the shrimping and fishing industries in Thunderbolt.

They kicked off the day with a parade, followed by a blessing of shrimp boats, in the hopes it will bring them a successful and safe season. One woman who lives in Thunderbolt says she had been attending the event since she was 10 years old, and she’s thrilled about its return.

“It means a lot. Bringing back a sense of community when everybody used to know everybody’s name. People are flooding Facebook with memories of the old times, now we’ve got the new times, and we’re bringing it back, bringing our fellowship together,” said Anna Maria Thomas, former mayor of Thunderbolt.

Saturday’s celebration also included live music and a grand prize giveaway.

