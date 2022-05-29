Calvary Baptist Temple remembers Leffler family members killed in fatal boating accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Worshippers gathered at the Calvary Baptist Temple to remember the four members of the Leffler family who died in a Memorial Day weekend boat crash near Oatland Island.

“A tragedy occurred Saturday to a member of that family. The Leffler family sadly, tragically involved in a boat accident,” Pastor Vincent Whelan, Calvary Baptist Temple said.

Chris Leffler who was an educator at the Calvary Day School died in the crash along with his wife Lori.

Their son Nathan who is a rising senior at the day school, and his brother 23-year-old Zachary, also died in the crash.

“Although they were only in Savannah for a few months, they very quickly felt that this was their home,” Whelan said.

Investigators from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say two boats travelling in opposite directions collided.

Five people died in that crash including the four Leffler family members and a 37-year-old man who was riding in the other boat.

“Everyone was concerned about the people who were missing and the people who were affected by this. So, it’s a real tragic event for everyone, but most importantly for that family that lost four members,” Chris Hodge, Region Supervisor, Captain Georgia Department of Natural Resources said.

Investigators arrested 45-year-old Mark Stegall of Savannah for boating under the influence in relation to this incident, but officials have not released an official cause of the crash.

DNR and marine patrol officials spent hours following the crash searching the water as they credit sonar detection technology for helping them find the missing.

“Having that equipment here as quick as we did, we were able to search faster. And once we started locating some items, we were looking for we knew we were in the right area at that time,” Hodge said.

Officials are urging all who are heading out on the water to wear life jackets and take all safety precautions.

“Alcohol and boating don’t mix at all and they always result in a tragedy. And if we can do anything and make people understand that they can have a good time on the water, but let’s make sure to keep a sober operator at all times,” Hodge said.

As the search for answers continues the community at Calvary Baptist is working to keep the Leffler family’s memory alive.

“We thank you, Lord for Chris and his family. We thank you, Lord right now. We give you praise and glory for their lives, for touching us, for us to have the ability to be touched by them,” David Kicklighter, Victim’s Bible Teacher said.

According to a statement from Calvary Day School, Chris and Lori Leffler are survived by their daughter Katie.

Investigators say crash reconstruction teams will be combing over evidence to hopefully find answers into how this crash happened.

They say that process could take six to eight weeks.

