CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Fire responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Oatland Island Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Relatives of the homeowner say they were able to contain the fire to the attic of the home, but one woman is displaced as a result.

The structure sustained damage, but is not a total loss.

