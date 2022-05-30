1 shot in the 800 block of 38th Street Monday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was shot Monday afternoon in the 800 block of 38th Street.

The Savannah Police Department is investigating the shooting.

The male is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say a person of interest has been located.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of 38th Street. An adult male is being treated for non life threatening injuries. A person of interest has been located. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 30, 2022

