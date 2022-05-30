Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

1 shot in the 800 block of 38th Street Monday afternoon

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(Source: MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was shot Monday afternoon in the 800 block of 38th Street.

The Savannah Police Department is investigating the shooting.

The male is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say a person of interest has been located.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Savannah Police respond to shooting on Montgomery Street
1 Injured in Sunday morning shooting on Montgomery St.
Calvary Baptist Temple
Calvary Baptist Temple remembers Leffler family members killed in fatal boating accident
Imagen ilustrativa
All lanes reopened on I-95 near mile marker 87 in Bryan Co.
(Source: MGN)
CCPD arrests homicide suspect in death of woman on Quacco Road

Latest News

Plant Riverside District hosts ‘Savannah Salutes’
Plant Riverside District hosts ‘Savannah Salutes’
Memorial Day remembrance ceremony
Memorial Day remembrance ceremony
Hundreds gathered in Bluffton to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice
Hundreds gathered in Bluffton to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice
Stingray sting near Tybee Island in Georgia
19-year-old female reportedly stung by stingray off Georgia coast