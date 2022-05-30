1 shot in the 800 block of 38th Street Monday afternoon
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was shot Monday afternoon in the 800 block of 38th Street.
The Savannah Police Department is investigating the shooting.
The male is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say a person of interest has been located.
Officers are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of 38th Street. An adult male is being treated for non life threatening injuries. A person of interest has been located.— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 30, 2022
