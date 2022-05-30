19-year-old female reportedly stung by stingray off Georgia coast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Tybee says it rescued a 19-year-old female who was stung by a stingray on Sunday in the Wassaw Sound near Tybee Island off the Georgia coast.

The young woman was transferred to emergency medical services at Bills River Marina.

Stingrays are common along the Georgia coast and are found in virtually every type of habitat from the open Atlantic Ocean to barrier island beaches.

There are approximately 1,500 stingray stings in the U.S. each year, mostly in warm coastal waters. Most stings happen when people accidentally step on stingrays.

However, there have only been 17 recorded deaths caused by stingrays worldwide. The most notable was Australian zookeeper and television personality Steve Irwin in 2006.

Stingrays don’t usually sting on purpose and would rather swim away from an encounter than risk a sting.

Experts say swimmers should shuffle their feet in the water if they believe a stingray may be nearby. This will usually scare a stingray away.

