Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

19-year-old female reportedly stung by stingray off Georgia coast

Stingray sting near Tybee Island in Georgia
Stingray sting near Tybee Island in Georgia(U.S. COAST GUARD)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Tybee says it rescued a 19-year-old female who was stung by a stingray on Sunday in the Wassaw Sound near Tybee Island off the Georgia coast.

The young woman was transferred to emergency medical services at Bills River Marina.

Stingrays are common along the Georgia coast and are found in virtually every type of habitat from the open Atlantic Ocean to barrier island beaches.

There are approximately 1,500 stingray stings in the U.S. each year, mostly in warm coastal waters. Most stings happen when people accidentally step on stingrays.

However, there have only been 17 recorded deaths caused by stingrays worldwide. The most notable was Australian zookeeper and television personality Steve Irwin in 2006.

Stingrays don’t usually sting on purpose and would rather swim away from an encounter than risk a sting.

Experts say swimmers should shuffle their feet in the water if they believe a stingray may be nearby. This will usually scare a stingray away.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Savannah Police respond to shooting on Montgomery Street
1 Injured in Sunday morning shooting on Montgomery St.
Calvary Baptist Temple
Calvary Baptist Temple remembers Leffler family members killed in fatal boating accident
Imagen ilustrativa
All lanes reopened on I-95 near mile marker 87 in Bryan Co.
(Source: MGN)
CCPD arrests homicide suspect in death of woman on Quacco Road

Latest News

Plant Riverside District hosts ‘Savannah Salutes’
Plant Riverside District hosts ‘Savannah Salutes’
Memorial Day remembrance ceremony
Memorial Day remembrance ceremony
Hundreds gathered in Bluffton to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice
Hundreds gathered in Bluffton to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice
Crime scene tape
1 shot in the 800 block of 38th Street Monday afternoon