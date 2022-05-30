20-year-old drowns at Margaritaville at Lake Lanier

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 20-year-old was found dead after rescuers pulled his body from the waters of Margaritaville on Lake Lanier Sunday afternoon.

Game wardens in the area used side-scan sonar to locate the man. His body was recovered by the Hall County Fire Department.

It is unclear what led to the drowning. His identity has not been revealed at this time.

It comes just one day after a 5-year-old child in Clear Creek on Lake Allatoona went missing. The young boy’s body was found in approximately six feet of water.

