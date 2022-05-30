Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

20-year-old drowns at Margaritaville at Lake Lanier

(AP Photo/David Goldman)
(AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP Photo)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 20-year-old was found dead after rescuers pulled his body from the waters of Margaritaville on Lake Lanier Sunday afternoon.

Game wardens in the area used side-scan sonar to locate the man. His body was recovered by the Hall County Fire Department.

It is unclear what led to the drowning. His identity has not been revealed at this time.

It comes just one day after a 5-year-old child in Clear Creek on Lake Allatoona went missing. The young boy’s body was found in approximately six feet of water.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and two others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington...
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Savannah Police respond to shooting on Montgomery Street
1 Injured in Sunday morning shooting on Montgomery St.
Calvary Baptist Temple
Calvary Baptist Temple remembers Leffler family members killed in fatal boating accident
Imagen ilustrativa
All lanes reopened on I-95 near mile marker 87 in Bryan Co.
(Source: MGN)
CCPD arrests homicide suspect in death of woman on Quacco Road

Latest News

New program at Beaufort Memorial helping people take their careers to the next level
New program at Beaufort Memorial helping people take their careers to the next level
New program at Beaufort Memorial helping people take their careers to the next level
New program at Beaufort Memorial helping people take their careers to the next level
A freshwater gator was found in a tide pool in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
Officers remove alligator from beach in North Myrtle Beach
Three people are dead and two others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington...
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified