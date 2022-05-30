Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Amber alert issued for missing Laurens County boy

Laurens County Sheriff's Office issues amber alert for missing two-year-old boy
Laurens County Sheriff's Office issues amber alert for missing two-year-old boy(Laurens County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has issued an amber alert for missing two-year-old Laurens County boy Jacob Coney.

Police tell CBS46 News the child is believed to be in a brown or tan colored Dodge Durango with license plate RRP0451. He was last seen on Paul Kennedy Road in Dublin with Tyler Coney.

If you see the child or spot the vehicle, you are asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 478-272-7985.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and two others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington...
UPDATE: Victims in fatal boating accident in Wilmington River identified
Savannah Police respond to shooting on Montgomery Street
1 Injured in Sunday morning shooting on Montgomery St.
(Source: MGN)
CCPD arrests homicide suspect in death of woman on Quacco Road
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Effingham deputy reacts to guilty verdict for man who stabbed him
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Effingham deputy reacts to guilty verdict for man who stabbed him
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on...
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Jasper Co.

Latest News

Calvary Baptist Temple
Calvary Baptist Temple remembers Leffler family members killed in fatal boating accident
Imagen ilustrativa
All lanes reopened on I-95 near mile marker 87 in Bryan Co.
Three people are dead and two others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington...
UPDATE: Victims in fatal boating accident in Wilmington River identified
Savannah Police respond to shooting on Montgomery Street
1 Injured in Sunday morning shooting on Montgomery St.