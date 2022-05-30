Beaufort Police make arrest in shots fired incident

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating a shots fired incident from Saturday.

The Beaufort Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Duke Street around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday to a report of shots fired.

Police determined that a male suspect fired shots from a vehicle at a known male victim. Police then searched the area for the suspect vehicle, and a traffic stop was attempted.

The suspect vehicle fled from law enforcement. However, after a pursuit, the suspected shooter was arrested.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Beaufort Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 843.322.7938.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.