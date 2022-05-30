Sky Cams
Business owner reacts to Georgia Southern hosting NCAA Regional

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Offer up an extra Eagle football game in November or December and local merchants would be thrilled at the chance for more business.

One business owner says it means even more this time of year.

The owner of Soyumi restaurant, said he’s excited at the prospect of baseball fans coming to town.

He says this is even better than usual because this regional means three teams and their fans as well as Eagle Nation converging here.

He hopes local restaurants, hotels, and other shops can serve everyone coming and see a financial bump at a usually slow period of the season.

“Usually in the summertime, business slows down in Statesboro. After Georgia Southern lets out, everybody heads out. The fact of the matter is this is one of those “blessings in disguise”,” Adam Tsang, Restaurant Owner said.

