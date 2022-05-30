Deputies patrolling Hunting Island Beach after threat circulates on social media

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a violent threat that is circulating on social media.

They say the threat is supposed to happen on Memorial Day at Hunting Island State Park Beach.

Deputies are on Hunting Island Beach patrolling, and they say there does not appear to be any threat to the public.

Anyone who has information on the threat is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

