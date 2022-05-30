Georgia Southern will welcome Notre Dame, Texas Tech, and UNC Greensboro in the NCAA Baseball tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s set to be a huge weekend of college baseball in Statesboro as the Eagles, the number 16 national seed in this year’s tournament will welcome Notre Dame, Texas Tech, and UNC Greensboro to town.

Southern is the top seed as the host.

The Eagles will take on number four seed UNCG at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Texas Tech and Notre Dame will get the weekend started on Friday afternoon with first pitch set for 2:00 p.m.

Georgia Southern will hope the attendance and performance trends they’ve seen here at J.I. Clements all season, continue.

Southern averaged nearly 1900 fans a game here this season that’s the best in program history.

Winning helps and the Eagles certainly did that here at the friendly confines, going 24-6 at home.

That’s the best home record since 2009.

WTOC spoke with some of the Eagles after the big announcement and junior infielder Noah Ledford had a little prediction about the crowd we’ll see.

“I’m really excited. I know the attendance records…we were looking it up last night when we saw that we were hosting- like 34 hundred or something like that. That’s definitely going to be broken here in the next weekend,” Noah Ledford, Georgia Southern redshirt junior infielder said.

Noah knows his stuff that attendance record here- 3435- set back on February 25, 2017- when the Eagles hosted the Georgia Bulldogs.

We’ll find out just how close the Eagles come to matching or breaking it when regional play begins Friday afternoon.

