Glennville Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day program returns after 3 years

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Not even rainy weather could keep people from showing up for the Memorial Day program at the Glennville Veterans Cemetery, especially when it’s the first in three years due to the pandemic.

The ceremony Monday brought generations of veterans and loved ones together.

For many, the names on the cemetery markers were friends, family, or comrades.

“Looking for the grave of a friend of mine, Herb Shell. Hadn’t been out here since he died, so I figured I would come out and find his grave today,” Joseph Palmer, Veteran said.

Covid prevented the cemetery from hosting a ceremony in 2020 or 2021.

“That’s had an impact on the community. It’s had an impact on us as a staff,” Ernie Cowart, Cemetery Director said.

Staff members were glad to see the ceremony and the crowds return.

Commanders from nearby Fort Stewart say the cemetery and the ceremony serve as a reminder to this generation of soldiers.

“It brings it close to home. It makes it more real to us, thinking about all those who sacrificed, all those who’ve served. Today is a day about reaffirming our service for those of us in uniform,” LTC Joseph Handke, Battalion Commander said.

They hope the somber tone helps all remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

