Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Glennville Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day program returns after 3 years

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Not even rainy weather could keep people from showing up for the Memorial Day program at the Glennville Veterans Cemetery, especially when it’s the first in three years due to the pandemic.

The ceremony Monday brought generations of veterans and loved ones together.

For many, the names on the cemetery markers were friends, family, or comrades.

“Looking for the grave of a friend of mine, Herb Shell. Hadn’t been out here since he died, so I figured I would come out and find his grave today,” Joseph Palmer, Veteran said.

Covid prevented the cemetery from hosting a ceremony in 2020 or 2021.

“That’s had an impact on the community. It’s had an impact on us as a staff,” Ernie Cowart, Cemetery Director said.

Staff members were glad to see the ceremony and the crowds return.

Commanders from nearby Fort Stewart say the cemetery and the ceremony serve as a reminder to this generation of soldiers.

“It brings it close to home. It makes it more real to us, thinking about all those who sacrificed, all those who’ve served. Today is a day about reaffirming our service for those of us in uniform,” LTC Joseph Handke, Battalion Commander said.

They hope the somber tone helps all remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Savannah Police respond to shooting on Montgomery Street
1 Injured in Sunday morning shooting on Montgomery St.
Calvary Baptist Temple
Calvary Baptist Temple remembers Leffler family members killed in fatal boating accident
Imagen ilustrativa
All lanes reopened on I-95 near mile marker 87 in Bryan Co.
(Source: MGN)
CCPD arrests homicide suspect in death of woman on Quacco Road

Latest News

Headstone unveiled for unknown solider in Hardeeville
Headstone unveiled for unknown solider in Hardeeville
1 shot in the 800 block of 38th Street Monday afternoon
1 shot in the 800 block of 38th Street Monday afternoon
Headstone unveiled for unknown solider in Hardeeville
Headstone unveiled for unknown solider in Hardeeville
Glennville Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day program returns after 3 years
Glennville Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day program returns after 3 years