Headstone unveiled for unknown solider in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - “He said that’s an unknown soldier from the Civil War and I said but there’s no marking and he said that’s right. Then I got home and I said well, that’s not right.”

In the Purrysburg cemetery of Hardeeville, there are a lot of questions.

“No one really understands why it was there or who it was and people always ask the question what is this, what’s here? And we always tell them we don’t know, but someone is here,” Rudolph Bush, Caretaker, Purrysburg Memorial Cemetery said.

Someone nobody really knows anything about, expect that he served.

“I don’t know whether he was Union or confederate, but it doesn’t matter. He was a veteran that gave his life for his country,” Stephen Talbot, Organizer said.

Because of that, they worked together to get him a headstone a headstone unveiled today in front of a caring crowd.

“We could not ask for a more better day because it brings tears to you sometimes, knowing that the guys out here… knowing that nobody comes to visit them.”

Although they may not know his name, they’re choosing to remember his service… and for Bush, a veteran himself, it means the world.

“It shows you that people are now going to respect us and shows that we leave something when we leave this place. We’re not going to be forgotten.”

Thanks to this group of people, this unknown soldier certainly won’t be forgotten.

As they say our service members deserve flowers not just on Memorial Day, but all year round.

