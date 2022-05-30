Hundreds gathered in Bluffton to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - “We’ve all got friends, brothers, comrades in arms that unfortunately are not able to be with us today,” Stephen Robillard, Commander, American Legion Post 205 said.

Hundreds gathered in Bluffton to pay tribute to the ones who sacrificed everything.

“Every headstone has a story, and we want to remember all of them on this special day,” Robillard said.

Like many in our area, this is a strong military community that looks out for their own.

“We have over 500 legionaries, they all come together to support each other, and we’ve all got each other’s six’s as the saying goes,” Robillard said.

In doing so, they want people to honor their brothers and sisters that have passed.

“If you take anything away, remember what the day is really about. It’s a celebration for those that are not here with us,” Robillard said.

