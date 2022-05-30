‘I have a hard time coming to these things’, City of Richmond Hill held a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - For many the playing of Taps is a fixture at Memorial Day ceremonies.

But for some the song can be difficult to hear.

“I have a hard time coming to these things. The playing of Taps always gets to me because it brings me back to that day,” Teresa Timmons, Gold Star said.

And on this Memorial Day Teresa Timmons is remembering her husband Chief Warrant Officer Lowell K Timmons Jr or as she called him, “Butch”.

He died during a training mission in Arizona after his plane collided midair with a civilian aircraft.

“It’s just honoring him. It’s important for me to participate in this to honor all the veterans, including Butch,” Timmons said. Timmons was one of many who came to Richmond Hill’s annual Memorial Day ceremony to remember the lives of those who died in the line of duty.

The city hosted several speakers all sharing stories of those who have fallen but promising to keep their memory alive.

“All of the freedoms that we enjoy in this country, they weren’t free. They were paid for. They were paid for by the sacrifices and the service of our veterans and they were paid for by the ultimate sacrifice of many,” Rep. Buddy Carter said,

City officials and military personnel laid a wreath in remembrance at the Richmond Hill veterans monument. Which is where the city also unveiled 46 new bricks etched with the names of those who have served including Timmons’ late husband. “I have to say that the day when the accident happened…this community embraced us…they took care of us,” Timmons said.

And for the speakers who are currently serving they made this promise to the families of those who have lost loved ones.

“Although the passage of time may not have completely healed your feelings of bereavement and sorrow, one thing remains certain, we shall never forget their sacrifice,” Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Jennings, Guest Speaker said.

Coming together to remember the fallen on Memorial Day.

