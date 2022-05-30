Jamie’s Memorial Day WX Forecast 05-30-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve had some strong/severe storms early this afternoon thanks to a bit of a coastal trough near the GA/SC line. This is enhancing the sea breeze and giving those “afternoon pop-ups” just a little more oomph. It hasn’t been all that hot on this Memorial Day with temps reaching the upper 80s and perhaps feeling like the low 90s in some cities like Richmond Hill, Hinesville, Beaufort, and Hampton.

It’ll still be 80° at 8:25pm sunset, and most of the showers and storms will be winding down if you have any holiday grilling and or fireworks you’re watching.

Tuesday we start with 70° and a mix of sun and clouds. There’s going to be a similar set up to the aforementioned trough and sea breeze, but High pressure is going to try to keep us a little less active. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Looks to be a little drier and with the lack of widespread afternoon showers and storms, most of us should reach and breach 90° away from the beaches.

Thursday: A front will will approach from the northwest, so I’m going to go slightly higher rain chances for west of I-95 but similar to Wednesday. It could be the hottest day of the week with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 90s, cooler at the beaches due to the onshore winds.

The front may may move through our area late Friday, then become stationary over or near our area through the weekend. This could generate widespread showers and storms especially each afternoon and evening; however, it will be highly dependent on both the strength and the exact location of the front.

