Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Lincoln Memorial celebrates its 100th anniversary

The Lincoln Memorial is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
The Lincoln Memorial is celebrating its 100th anniversary.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People across the country are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

About 50,000 people were at the memorial when it first opened on the National Mall on May 30, 1922.

The memorial features a 19-foot high-seated statue of former President Abraham Lincoln. It also includes engravings of the Gettysburg Address and his second inaugural address. These are considered to be two of his greatest speeches.

The Lincoln Memorial has been the backdrop of national celebrations and pivotal moments in U.S. history, notably the civil rights movement.

The National Park Service is celebrating with a number of special events Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and two others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington...
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Savannah Police respond to shooting on Montgomery Street
1 Injured in Sunday morning shooting on Montgomery St.
Calvary Baptist Temple
Calvary Baptist Temple remembers Leffler family members killed in fatal boating accident
Imagen ilustrativa
All lanes reopened on I-95 near mile marker 87 in Bryan Co.
(Source: MGN)
CCPD arrests homicide suspect in death of woman on Quacco Road

Latest News

( From Georgia Southern University )
Teams Announced: Georgia Southern will host NCAA Regional
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most...
DUI arrest of Pelosi’s husband came after California crash
For the past week, Stephen Mandile has been standing in front of Whitin Middle School holding a...
Dad aims to stop bullying by holding ‘kindness’ signs outside daughter’s school
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
LIVE: Biden honors fallen soldiers at Arlington
Dad aims to stop bullying by holding ‘kindness’ signs outside daughter’s school