LIST: Events honoring Memorial Day across the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are multiple events happening across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire in honor of Memorial Day.

Plant Riverside: Savannah Salutes continues with one more day of events. The family friendly patriotic event is free and open to the everyone. There will be live music and live aerial performances by Cirque Divina. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own blanket for a picnic. Those events are happening from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Pooler Remembrance Day Ceremony: The City of Pooler invites everyone to join them on the lawn of City Hall for a Remembrance Ceremony. Guest speakers include US Representative Buddy Carter and state Representative Ron Stephens, as well as the Chairman of the Veterans Council of Chatham County. The event is at 9 a.m. on the lawn at City Hall.

Flags for the Fallen: Also happening in Pooler, the Flags for the Fallen at the Mighty Eighth Museum is rounding out their five day event. That’ll be marked with a wreath-laying at 11 a.m. 26,000 flags are on display to remember those who never came home. The ceremony takes place in the Museum’s Memorial Garden. The public is invited to attend.

Laurel Grove Cemetery Remembrance: American Legion Post 500 will have its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Laurel Grove Cemetery beginning at 10 a.m. Each year members of the Post put on this event with guest speakers and special ways of honoring and remembering fallen service members.

Bloomingdale: The City of Bloomingdale will also hold its annual Memorial Day event starting at 10 a.m. Held at Veterans Freedom Park, at the corner of U.S. 80 and Cherry Street in Bloomingdale. This event first began back in 2013 and is a yearly tradition in the Bloomingdale community.

Beaufort: City of Beaufort offices will be closed in honor of Memorial Day. There will also be a parade starting at 10 a.m. It starts on Boundary Street, moves down Carteret Street, and then Bay Street. Then at noon, the City will host a ceremony to commemorate all those in the military who lost their lives in service. That will be held at Beaufort National Ceremony.