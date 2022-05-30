Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says

A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.(NASA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Stargazers in North America can catch a spectacular show in the sky tonight.

Earth is expected to pass through the debris trail of a broken comet Monday, May 30 into Tuesday, May 31, according to NASA.

According to the space agency, the best time to check out the Tau Herculids meteor shower on the east coast is around 1 a.m. For those on the west coast, the best time to look is around 10 p.m.

A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.(NASA)

The meteor shower was first discovered in 1930, NASA says. Scientists say it has been breaking apart for decades, so there’s a chance not much will be seen.

According to EarthSky.com, it’s not known whether the meteors will be bright or faint or how many there will be. The meteors will travel slowly across the sky, so people who are watching in a dark sky area will have a better chance of seeing them, as slow-moving meteors tend to be fainter, the website says.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Savannah Police respond to shooting on Montgomery Street
1 Injured in Sunday morning shooting on Montgomery St.
Calvary Baptist Temple
Calvary Baptist Temple remembers Leffler family members killed in fatal boating accident
Imagen ilustrativa
All lanes reopened on I-95 near mile marker 87 in Bryan Co.
(Source: MGN)
CCPD arrests homicide suspect in death of woman on Quacco Road

Latest News

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths
Glennville Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day program returns after 3 years
Glennville Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day program returns after 3 years
Glennville Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day program returns after 3 years
Glennville Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day program returns after 3 years
FILE - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL...
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash
A shooting that injured six children occurred in Chattanooga, Tennessee, over the weekend.
Police: 6 wounded in Tennessee shooting were children