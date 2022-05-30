Memorial Day forecast: Warm afternoon, few pm inland showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning starts out with temperatures near 70 degrees at daybreak with a few clouds around.

There will be a light easterly breeze to start the day that will become more southeasterly by the afternoon at around 10 miles per hour. Afternoon highs will top out near 90 degrees with isolated showers and a storm or two developing along the sea breeze.

It's a mild start to our Memorial Day with temperatures hanging out in the 70s until the mid morning. pic.twitter.com/XB4g9AFbJa — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) May 30, 2022

Monday Tybee Tides: 6.8′ 8:52AM I 0.7′ 2:58PM I 8.’ 9:04PM

The coverage of rain will be low, so don’t let that deter you from outdoor plans. If you are heading to the beaches, highs will be in the low to mid 80s with an onshore flow of 5 to 15 miles per hour. Just make sure to apply and reapply sunscreen!

Tuesday will be a similar setup to Monday with morning lows near 70 degrees and highs near 90. There will be a chance of isolated showers along the afternoon sea breeze. Wednesday looks mostly dry with highs near 90 degrees. Thursday will be a couple degrees warmer with highs in the lower 90s along with an isolated shower or two.

At the end of the week, we will be watching for a front to move in that will increase rain chances on Friday. This front looks like it wants to stall out on Saturday, depending on where that happens will determine who has the best shot of rain on Saturday. Highs this weekend will be a bit cooler, with upper 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.

