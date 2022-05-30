New program at Beaufort Memorial helping people take their careers to the next level

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A new program at Beaufort Memorial Hospital will allow people who want to take their careers to the next level - the opportunity to go back to school.

“We are really excited about the PATH program. PATH stands for people achieve it their highest,” said Russell Baxley, CEO, Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

34 hospital employees signed a commitment to switch into more technical health care positions. Right now they’re everything from cooks to assistants, but after a 12-week training program they’ll be so much more.

“It’s just a way for the hospital to invest back into its employees. A way for people to elevate their position in the hospital and achieve their career goals that maybe they haven’t had the opportunity to achieve yet.”

Jamie Harmon has made food at the hospital for three years and loves it, but she couldn’t pass up this opportunity.

“I honestly thought I’d never get back into going to school but as soon as I heard about this program it just sparked something in me,” said Jamie Harmon, program candidate,

She’ll be training to become an EKG tech, a calling with inspiration as personal as it gets.

“Last year my dad had a heart attack. Basically if he would’ve waited five more minutes to call 911 he would not still be here.”

She says heart troubles run in the family, as she’s struggled too… but through all the scares they haven’t been able to figure out why. Harmon’s hoping to do that now.

“It’s just one of those complex things I want really study.”

Through her studies she says she’s looking forward to answers and the career advancement will also help her better support her family. We’ll see Harmon and all these candidates back in three months when they’ve finished the curriculum.

