Officers remove alligator from beach in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some beachgoers in North Myrtle Beach had an interesting day at the beach.

A freshwater alligator made its way to the shoreline and in a tide pool on the beach on Sunday.

Pictures and videos sent to WMBF News show a crowd was gathered around the alligator.

North Myrtle Beach Animal Control, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue relocated the gator to another area and was unharmed in the process.

The North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue reminded people that if you see an animal out of its natural habitat, you should give it plenty of space because it may be confused or scared.

