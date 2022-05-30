Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Officers remove alligator from beach in North Myrtle Beach

A freshwater gator was found in a tide pool in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
A freshwater gator was found in a tide pool in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.(Source: North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some beachgoers in North Myrtle Beach had an interesting day at the beach.

A freshwater alligator made its way to the shoreline and in a tide pool on the beach on Sunday.

Pictures and videos sent to WMBF News show a crowd was gathered around the alligator.

A freshwater gator was found in a tide pool in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
A freshwater gator was found in a tide pool in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.(Source: Kevin Massey)

North Myrtle Beach Animal Control, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue relocated the gator to another area and was unharmed in the process.

The North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue reminded people that if you see an animal out of its natural habitat, you should give it plenty of space because it may be confused or scared.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and two others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington...
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Savannah Police respond to shooting on Montgomery Street
1 Injured in Sunday morning shooting on Montgomery St.
Calvary Baptist Temple
Calvary Baptist Temple remembers Leffler family members killed in fatal boating accident
Imagen ilustrativa
All lanes reopened on I-95 near mile marker 87 in Bryan Co.
(Source: MGN)
CCPD arrests homicide suspect in death of woman on Quacco Road

Latest News

New program at Beaufort Memorial helping people take their careers to the next level
New program at Beaufort Memorial helping people take their careers to the next level
New program at Beaufort Memorial helping people take their careers to the next level
New program at Beaufort Memorial helping people take their careers to the next level
Three people are dead and two others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington...
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
(AP Photo/David Goldman)
20-year-old drowns at Margaritaville at Lake Lanier