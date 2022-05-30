Sky Cams
Plant Riverside District hosts ‘Savannah Salutes’

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In honor of Memorial Day the Plant Riverside District hosted ‘Savannah Salutes.’

It’s a four day free event that includes live music and activities.

Plant Riverside’s entertainment director says their hotels were sold-out all weekend.

He says they’re honored to recognize the importance of this holiday.

“It’s been absolutely amazing weekend making sure we are giving back to the community as always and showing the love and support for our troops. It’s been absolutely fantastic,” Tyler Gray, Director of Entertainment said.

This event is open to the public.

