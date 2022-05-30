Pooler held their 2nd annual Memorial Day Ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler held a Memorial Day ceremony at city hall. State representatives Ron Stephens and Joe Higgins spoke as well as Pooler native Congressman Buddy Carter.

They also recognized Sergeant first class Ryan Davis for his service after he survived an explosion during his final tour in Afghanistan and lost an arm and both legs.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel T-C Williams also set a place at the fallen comrade table to remember those who weren’t able to come home.

“On special days like Memorial Day, we’ll have a single table like i just set. On it it has different items that have different meanings. The table’s always by itself. it has a single rose, a lemon for the bitter tears, and some other various items on the table that all represent something that happens to a soldier when he’s killed in combat.”

This was the second time Pooler held a Memorial Day ceremony.

The first year was last year in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.