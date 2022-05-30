Richmond Hill firefighters warn residents about texting scam

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A text alert claiming to be selling T-shirts from the Richmond Hill Fire Department is a scam according to city officials.

The city posted an alert to those who live nearby warning them that scammers are texting people about the fake sale that asks people to click on a suspicious link.

Fire officials are asking anyone who has received the text to not click that link and delete the message.

That’s what fire chief Brendon Greene did when he got that text. He says he was surprised when he first saw the message.

“It was shocking because we want everybody, all of our citizens to be protected. We don’t want them to be at risk of any type of activity because you just never know if someone will click into it. And if they click into it, what would happen?” Brendon Greene, Richmond Hill Fire Chief said.

Chief Greene says they’re not aware of anyone who has fallen for this scam.

But he asks that if you do receive that text to call the Richmond Hill Fire Department at this number (912) 756-3749.

