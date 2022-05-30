SCAD graduate pays tribute to fallen military by painting 25 portraits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mitchel Coffman a SCAD grad dedicated hours of work this year to pay tribute to fallen military members stationed at Hunter Army Airfield.

Coffman painted 25 portraits in all something he says he has a deeply personal connection to after forming friendships with three men in grad school - all of them soldiers and one of them killed in battle.

“Fast forward all these years later, Command Sgt. Major Spencer, he reached out to me and asked if I was interested in painting this memorial, so I didn’t even have to think twice about it. I said absolutely,” Mitchel Coffman, Artist said.

These pieces are now part of a permanent installation hanging at Hunter.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.