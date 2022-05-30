Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

SCAD graduate pays tribute to fallen military by painting 25 portraits

SCAD graduate pays tribute to fallen military by painting 25 portraits
SCAD graduate pays tribute to fallen military by painting 25 portraits(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mitchel Coffman a SCAD grad dedicated hours of work this year to pay tribute to fallen military members stationed at Hunter Army Airfield.

Coffman painted 25 portraits in all something he says he has a deeply personal connection to after forming friendships with three men in grad school - all of them soldiers and one of them killed in battle.

“Fast forward all these years later, Command Sgt. Major Spencer, he reached out to me and asked if I was interested in painting this memorial, so I didn’t even have to think twice about it. I said absolutely,” Mitchel Coffman, Artist said.

These pieces are now part of a permanent installation hanging at Hunter.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Savannah Police respond to shooting on Montgomery Street
1 Injured in Sunday morning shooting on Montgomery St.
Calvary Baptist Temple
Calvary Baptist Temple remembers Leffler family members killed in fatal boating accident
Imagen ilustrativa
All lanes reopened on I-95 near mile marker 87 in Bryan Co.
(Source: MGN)
CCPD arrests homicide suspect in death of woman on Quacco Road

Latest News

Glennville Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day program returns after 3 years
Glennville Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day program returns after 3 years
Glennville Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day program returns after 3 years
Glennville Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day program returns after 3 years
5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, DNR investigates
5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, witness describes the scene
THE News at 5
Hundreds gathered in Bluffton to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice