TSPLOST passed in the Heart of Georgia region

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters in the Heart of Georgia region passed a regional TSPLOST this election day providing funding for numerous local and regional road and infrastructure projects.

Officials say the TSPLOST is expected to generate more than $235 million over 10 years for a total of 580 projects across 17 counties.

This TSPLOST renews one set to expire at the end of the year.

In Wayne County, this means sales tax will remain at eight percent total, with one percent going directly toward these transportation projects.

Wayne County officials say the funds will go toward widening roads and constructing new ones near industrial sites, all to help support new development in the area.

“Everything we’re doing now is toward economic development. We’ve been doing really good, we have companies coming here,” said James Thomas, a Wayne County Commissioner.

“It also opens the door for us from a county perspective to do some things for infrastructure in our community that we wouldn’t be able to do without this tax,” said Dell Keith, executive director of the Wane County Industrial Development Authority.

Some of the other counties included in the regional TSPLOST are Candler, Evans, Jeff Davis, Tattnall and Toombs Counties.

It will start on January 1st, 2023.

