$25,000 dollars worth of birds are being euthanized in Toombs Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State agriculture officials confirmed to WTOC that they are investigating a potential case of Avian Influenza in Toombs County.

One of the biggest concerns WTOC heard from state leaders is how deadly this virus is for animals and livestock.

As the investigation pushes forward, the Toombs County farmer impacted tells WTOC that 400-500 hundred birds will have to be euthanized on his farm.

That’s about 25-thousand dollars worth of livestock.

The farmer says the Department of Agriculture has placed his farm under quarantine.

Georgia Agriculture commissioner Gary Black says they’ve sent samples to a national facility for testing.

