Former Ga. Fist Lady Betty Foy Sanders passes away

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Many across Georgia are pausing to remember one of the state’s former First Ladies.

Governor Brian Kemp’s office confirmed over the weekend Betty Foy Sanders died.

The Statesboro native was first lady to Georgia’s 74th governor, Carl Sanders Sr. She’s being remembered as a talented artist, a skill that has special meaning here in the Coastal Empire.

Not only was Sanders an accomplished artist, but she was dedicated to helping students develop those skills.

In 1967, she established the Betty Foy Sanders Georgia Artists Collection. It features the works of accomplished Georgia artists. The collection is on permanent display at the Center for Art & Theatre on Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro Campus.

You can read more about her connection to GSU here.

