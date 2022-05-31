Calvary Day School to hold prayer service for family killed in boat collision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Calvary Day School they will be holding a prayer of service for the Leffler family Wednesday.

The service will take place in the Worship Center at Calvary Baptist Temple beginning at 7 p.m.

“We are grateful we can come together as a community and honor the Leffler family. We want to comfort both our students and faculty during this time of need. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love from the community, it is really humbling how much support we have received,” says Head of School, Dr. Hunter Chadwick.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

In addition, a memorial fund has been set up to support Katie Leffler after her parents and two brothers were killed in the collision.

