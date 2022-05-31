Sky Cams
Chatham Co. June runoff election results announced

By Max Diekneite
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County races that will go to a June runoff election results are in.

As of now the race for Chatham County School Board president will not.

That means Roger Moss will officially become Chatham County’s first African American School Board President.

The Chatham County Board of elections just certified election results two hours ago - over a specially-called zoom meeting.

Moss got just over 50-percent of the vote beating Tye Whitely.

Tuesday’s certification also guarantees two runoff races here in Chatham County.

That’s the races for Chief Recorders Court Judge and the county’s district 5 board of education seat.

