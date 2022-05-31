Chatham Co. staff agencies face staffing shortages

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Staff shortages were a key issue at Tuesday’s Chatham County budget workshop.

Sheriff John Wilcher says his office is short 170 officers, 140 of those vacancies are at the jail.

Chatham Emergency Services says they have a 30 percent vacancy rate.

District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones restated last year’s request for 4 new Assistant DAs.

The County previously funded 2 of those positions with Federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, but the DA says that money was only enough to hire 1.

“With the first $250,000 and the amounts that were taken out for pension, benefits and insurance, that left us with $151,000 to hire two attorneys. And we used $87--81,000 of that to hire one, and the other ARPA position sits vacant.”

The DA did say the ADA she was able to hire has cleared 5,600 cases.

