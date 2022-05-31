Sky Cams
Drivers request traffic light on Highway 67 in Bulloch Co.

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks who travel on a busy road in Bulloch County have been requesting-even demanding- a red light before the state widened to four lanes.

They believe a traffic light at the intersection will save stress, but also save accidents and maybe even save lives.

Drivers trying to cross Highway 67 can feel like they’re waiting forever as traffic moves through here between Statesboro and Interstate 16. Chad Burns calls it a death trap.

“In the mornings, everybody does what they want through here. The speed limit ain’t really followed across this area right here,” Chad Burns, Driver said.

Just after the state widened 67 to four lanes, Ga DOT announced plans to add a red light by the end of 2021.

Some needed site work pushed and that was back to Summer 2022.

Concrete poles now sit waiting for the lights and electricity to run them. Some drivers still feel skeptical.

“We didn’t believe the light was coming until we saw the actual construction start. I’m still leary and trying to figure out the power lines and how that light’s going to get hooked up. But it’s a long time coming. This road needs a light,” Bridget Melton, Driver said.

It’s even trickier for large trucks or ones hauling trailers.

Both drivers say it’s the same with school buses that pass going from three schools in the area.

Both say they’ll be relieved whenever the light gets installed and starts working.

They hope to have it finished in June.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

