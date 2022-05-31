‘He was my little hero’: Gold Star family remembers their Marine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We continue to honor the brave servicemen and women who lost their lives in defense of our nation on this Memorial Day.

Their survivors are called Gold Star families. The title, which is reserved for families of military members who have died in the line of duty, is meant to honor the service member’s ultimate sacrifice while acknowledging their family’s loss, grief and continued healing.

For the Bowersox family, today brings the worst day of their lives to the surface.

“That is a place in my heart I can’t explain to anybody,” said Lynette Bowersox, a Gold Star mother. “It’s hard.”

His father keeps his son close to his heart.

“It’s a Gold Star hat and it’s got his initials and he has the same initials as I do,” said Kevin Bowersox, a Gold Star dad. “I’m Kevin and he was Kyle.”

Kyle was a fourth-generation marine.

Kyle Bowersox (WTOC)

“He was two years old when he announced he was going to be a ‘rarine’...couldn’t say the m,” his mom said.

His parents Lynette and Kevin Bowersox said he officially made it in the Marine Corps only nine months before he was killed.

“Although he wasn’t killed in action, it doesn’t make it any easier,” his dad said.

Bowersox was only 21 years old...training as an aircrewman in Pensacola. He flew home to take care of his mom in Atlanta and he was killed in a wreck on the same motorcycle he had just bought his dad.

“I’m like this is your day...go out and wear your blues and we never got to wear our blues together.”

A Marine for 14 years, he was ready for his son to follow in his footsteps.

“Since he was a little kid, he said [he] wanted to be like dad and he was my little hero.”

So when days like this come around, the Bowersox said as parents, this is a special kind of pain.

His mother said: “Even though technically I’m a mom’s worst nightmare because what happened to me could happen to any of them.”

All of his family members have a different way they remember him...like a fingerprint or tattoo.

‘He was my little hero’: Gold Star family remembers their Marine (WTOC)

“That’s uncle Kyle.”

Even his 3-year-old niece who isn’t old enough to know him.

Bowersox’s smile is something they can’t ever forget.

“I’m 60 years old and I don’t think I’ve touched as many lives as he did,”

On commemorative days and even in those random moments....they say they know he’s smiling down.

“He was everybody’s marine.”

Bowersox has his own parking spot at Savannah Harley-Davidson and there’s an annual ride in his honor that will happen in December.

