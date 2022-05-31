Head of King’s Ridge Christian School speaks about family killed in boat collision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The four Leffler family members who died in a weekend boat collision near Savannah are being remembered.

“It’s been a really tough weekend for a lot of folks,” Ed Spurka, Head of King’s Ridge Christian School said.

Spurka says he’s known the Leffler family for years.

Chris Leffler was a teacher at King’s Ridge before taking a position at Calvary Day School in Savannah.

His son Nate was also a student at both schools.

Chris’ wife Lori and their son Zach also died in the collision.

Their daughter Katie and her friend were the only two in their boat to survive.

“We’ve asked for our community to come together and pray for the Lefflers and pray for Katie right now who has to go on with her life without the rest of her family which is really hard,” Spurka said.

Spurka is remembering Chris Leffler as a dedicated teacher, husband, and father.

“A lot of times he would get emotional talking to his kids because he loved them so much,” Spurka said.

Spurka says Chris’ sons Nate and Zach were well rounded students and loved by many.

“Zach was a great older brother. Even though my interaction was different with each one of them, both of them were outstanding young men and they followed in their father’s footsteps,” Spurka says.

King’s Ridge staff say they’re working with the Calvary Day School to help support Katie.

“I think Katie is in a good place physically, but the emotional part is going to be a challenge going forward.”

And Spurka says the two schools will work to remember the family.

“And so if everyone could just take away the fact that don’t take things for granted. Relationships, your job, your family especially your family.

Love them every single day and I think that’s one thing Chris would want us to be remind of.”

