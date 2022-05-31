Jamie’s Tuesday WX Forecast 05-31-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A couple of lingering storms this afternoon after some really good thunder boomers at lunchtime. Clouds should dissipate by mid-evening leaving us with clear skies overnight.

Daybreak Wednesday temps will range from 65° in Statesboro and Hampton to 71° on Hilton Head and Tybee. Patchy fog may develop across the inland counties, especially over areas of recent rainfall. Afternoon highs will reach 90° in more cities than not away from the coast, and rainfall will be very isolated at 20%

Thursday: 69/92 with mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Friday: A cold front will be to our northwest in the morning and is expected to slowly move through the region through the afternoon. There will be a steady stream of moisture ahead of the front and with the sea breeze, it could generate quite a bit of storminess. There is more concern for severe thunderstorms. Highs will be near 90°

The weekend: The cold front will then transition into a stationary front and remain along the southeast coast, likely just south of our area through the weekend.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure could be a tropical depression by Friday or Saturday approaching the Florida Keys. While it’s still way too early to determine the exact impacts for our area, even if the low does pass far offshore it could still potentially generate some coastal flooding and rip currents.

