Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Jamie’s Tuesday WX Forecast 05-31-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A couple of lingering storms this afternoon after some really good thunder boomers at lunchtime. Clouds should dissipate by mid-evening leaving us with clear skies overnight.

Daybreak Wednesday temps will range from 65° in Statesboro and Hampton to 71° on Hilton Head and Tybee. Patchy fog may develop across the inland counties, especially over areas of recent rainfall. Afternoon highs will reach 90° in more cities than not away from the coast, and rainfall will be very isolated at 20%

Thursday: 69/92 with mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Friday: A cold front will be to our northwest in the morning and is expected to slowly move through the region through the afternoon. There will be a steady stream of moisture ahead of the front and with the sea breeze, it could generate quite a bit of storminess. There is more concern for severe thunderstorms. Highs will be near 90°

The weekend: The cold front will then transition into a stationary front and remain along the southeast coast, likely just south of our area through the weekend.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure could be a tropical depression by Friday or Saturday approaching the Florida Keys. While it’s still way too early to determine the exact impacts for our area, even if the low does pass far offshore it could still potentially generate some coastal flooding and rip currents.

Safe Safe!

JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Lightning strike in Faulkville
Jamie's 6pm Forecast

Most Read

Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, DNR investigates
5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, witness describes the scene
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Calvary Baptist Temple
Calvary Baptist Temple remembers Leffler family members killed in fatal boating accident
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Lightning strike in Faulkville
Jamie's 6pm Forecast
First Alert Weather
Scattered afternoon storms continue
Andrew's Noon forecast 5.31
Andrew's Noon forecast 5.31
Isolated morning showers followed by a few afternoon storms
Andrew's Tuesday morning forecast 5.31