Rincon Police investigate a murder suicide

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. The department posted on Twitter that it happened at 4:30 p.m. on Monday night. Police said they discovered 54-year-old John Anderson and his father 79-year-old James Anderson dead.

Detectives said they believe John killed his father and then turned the gun on himself.

This is still an active investigation. WTOC will give updates when they’re available.

