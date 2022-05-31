Savannah police investigate domestic-related shooting
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Savannah police say the domestic-related shooting took place in the 5600 block of Jan Street.
They say all parties involved in the shooting have been identified.
This is an active investigation.
Officers are investigated a domestic-related shooting in the 5600 block of Jan St. An adult male is being treated for non life threatening injuries. All parties involved have been identified.— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 31, 2022
