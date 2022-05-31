Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah police investigate domestic-related shooting

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Savannah police say the domestic-related shooting took place in the 5600 block of Jan Street.

They say all parties involved in the shooting have been identified.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, DNR investigates
5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, witness describes the scene
Calvary Baptist Temple
Calvary Baptist Temple remembers Leffler family members killed in fatal boating accident
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Stingray sting near Tybee Island in Georgia
19-year-old female reportedly stung by stingray off Georgia coast

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in Charleston mass shooting, mayor confirms
Early voting in S.C. starts Tuesday
S.C. Primary early voting begins
Source: Provided
RAW VIDEO: Doorbell camera shows people run for cover amid downtown Charleston gunfire
Duffy Family helps collect flags
Volunteers continue service following Flags for the Fallen