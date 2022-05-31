Savannah police investigate domestic-related shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Savannah police say the domestic-related shooting took place in the 5600 block of Jan Street.

They say all parties involved in the shooting have been identified.

This is an active investigation.

