S.C. Primary early voting begins

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Tuesday is the first day of early voting for the South Carolina primary election.

The in person absentee process that used to be in place was taken away and early voting was put into place essentially just meaning you no longer need an excuse to vote before Election Day.

With that expanded opportunity, people have been coming in and out all day.

“First thing this morning there was quite a few folks. They were eager and ready to experience what the early voting process was going to be,” Amber Black, Training and Outreach Coordinator, Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections said.

From that early morning crowd on, she says things have gone smoothly for the most part.

“Of course, you’re going to have challenges with anything that changes - a lot of times people are hesitant for change - but of course our office has done everything that we can.”

Hilton Head is one of four options for people to vote early in the South Carolina primary.

All of those locations will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until June 10, with Election Day just a few days later on June 14.

