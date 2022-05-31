Spotty showers with a chance for a few afternoon storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday starts out near 70 degrees with the potential for patchy fog around at daybreak.

Patchy fog will be around this morning, but spotty showers hold off until closer to lunchtime! pic.twitter.com/0V2GQK7rJJ — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 31, 2022

For areas not experiencing fog, partly cloudy skies will be above us without much of a breeze to start the day off. Temperatures climb to the mid 80s at noon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a chance of isolated showers along the afternoon sea breeze, coverage won’t be as high as what we saw on Monday

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 6.7′ 9:31AM I 0.9′ 3:37PM I 8.2′ 9:40PM

Wednesday looks mostly dry and sunny with highs near 90 degrees. Thursday will be a couple degrees warmer with highs in the lower 90s .

At the end of the week, we will be watching for a front to move in that will increase rain chances on Friday afternoon and evening. This front looks like it wants to stall out on Saturday, depending on where that happens will determine who has the best shot of rain on Saturday. Highs this weekend will be a bit cooler, with temperatures only reaching the mid 80s.

We are also watching for the potential of a tropical low-pressure system that could pass off to our south going into early next week. There is a lot of uncertainty, but even if no rain accompanied this system for us, we could see an increased risk of rip currents and higher tides. Stay tuned for updates!

