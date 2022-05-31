Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Spotty showers with a chance for a few afternoon storms

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday starts out near 70 degrees with the potential for patchy fog around at daybreak.

For areas not experiencing fog, partly cloudy skies will be above us without much of a breeze to start the day off. Temperatures climb to the mid 80s at noon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a chance of isolated showers along the afternoon sea breeze, coverage won’t be as high as what we saw on Monday

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 6.7′ 9:31AM I 0.9′ 3:37PM I 8.2′ 9:40PM

Wednesday looks mostly dry and sunny with highs near 90 degrees. Thursday will be a couple degrees warmer with highs in the lower 90s .

At the end of the week, we will be watching for a front to move in that will increase rain chances on Friday afternoon and evening. This front looks like it wants to stall out on Saturday, depending on where that happens will determine who has the best shot of rain on Saturday. Highs this weekend will be a bit cooler, with temperatures only reaching the mid 80s.

We are also watching for the potential of a tropical low-pressure system that could pass off to our south going into early next week. There is a lot of uncertainty, but even if no rain accompanied this system for us, we could see an increased risk of rip currents and higher tides. Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, DNR investigates
5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, witness describes the scene
Calvary Baptist Temple
Calvary Baptist Temple remembers Leffler family members killed in fatal boating accident
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Deputies patrolling Hunting Island Beach after threat circulates on social media

Latest News

Memorial Day Evening
Jamie's 5pm Forecast
Jamie’s Memorial Day WX Forecast 05-30-2022
First Alert Weather
Memorial Day forecast: Warm afternoon, few PM inland showers
Afternoon inland shower continue into the evening
Andrew's Noon forecast 5.30