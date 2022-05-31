Suspect arrested after shooting a woman and 2-year-old in Tatemville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police a suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Tatemville Monday.

Officials say officers responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. at Sherman and Dillion Ave.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 25-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

In addition, a 2-year-old was also grazed by a bullet.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Jarquez Tarik Odum, 22, has been booked into the Chatham County jail and charged with aggravated battery, cruelty to children first degree and reckless conduct.

#NewsRelease SPD Arrests Suspect in Memorial Day Shooting https://t.co/jZ1twgJnmh — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 31, 2022

