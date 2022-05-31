Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Two men charged after abducting and assaulting a teenager

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators in Tattnall County say a case of mistaken identity prompted two men to abduct and assault a neighbor they thought was stealing.

The Tattnall County’s sheriff says this all-started Friday when two men in a neighborhood in Reidsville suspected a teenage neighbor of stealing from them and others.

According to the sheriff, the men grabbed the teen, threw him in a car and took him somewhere, assaulted him and threatened him with a gun.

The sheriff says they then drove him a few miles out of town, stopped at a low bridge and made him jump into a waist-deep creek and left him there to find his own way home.

The teen’s family contacted the sheriff’s office and their investigation started.

Investigators arrested Sanchez Richardson on charges of kidnapping, assault, and others.

They’re also looking for John Herbert Mincey in connection with the case.

The sheriff urges people to leave cases like this to law enforcement.

“We’re just a phone call away. If you have concerns, call us and we’ll respond immediately. These are some thefts that had occurred over time,” Sheriff Kyle Sapp, Tattnall County said.

The sheriff says the teenage victim is actually not even who they thought he was. He asks anyone with information in this case to contact the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, DNR investigates
5 killed, 4 injured in boat collision in the Wilmington River, witness describes the scene
Calvary Baptist Temple
Calvary Baptist Temple remembers Leffler family members killed in fatal boating accident
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting

Latest News

Chatham Co. staff agencies face staffing shortages
Chatham Co. staff agencies face staffing shortages
Chris and Lori Leffler were killed in a boating accident Saturday, along with their two sons.
Head of King’s Ridge Christian School speaks about family killed in boat collision
A patas monkey grooms her two-month-old baby monkey at the Chiba Zoological Park in Chiba, near...
Two missing monkeys found, officials say
THE News at 6
Drivers request traffic light on Highway 67 in Bulloch Co.