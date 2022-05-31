Two men charged after abducting and assaulting a teenager

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators in Tattnall County say a case of mistaken identity prompted two men to abduct and assault a neighbor they thought was stealing.

The Tattnall County’s sheriff says this all-started Friday when two men in a neighborhood in Reidsville suspected a teenage neighbor of stealing from them and others.

According to the sheriff, the men grabbed the teen, threw him in a car and took him somewhere, assaulted him and threatened him with a gun.

The sheriff says they then drove him a few miles out of town, stopped at a low bridge and made him jump into a waist-deep creek and left him there to find his own way home.

The teen’s family contacted the sheriff’s office and their investigation started.

Investigators arrested Sanchez Richardson on charges of kidnapping, assault, and others.

They’re also looking for John Herbert Mincey in connection with the case.

The sheriff urges people to leave cases like this to law enforcement.

“We’re just a phone call away. If you have concerns, call us and we’ll respond immediately. These are some thefts that had occurred over time,” Sheriff Kyle Sapp, Tattnall County said.

The sheriff says the teenage victim is actually not even who they thought he was. He asks anyone with information in this case to contact the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.