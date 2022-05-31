Volunteers continue service following Flags for the Fallen

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Not more than a week ago 26-thousands flags were put on display at the Memorial Garden of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.

However, with Memorial Day now past, what went up, must now come down.

“I mean everyone likes putting up Christmas decorations, but nobody likes taking down the stuff,” said Museum board member Brent Bracewell.

But you wouldn’t know that based on the turnout they saw Tuesday.

“This morning at 9 o’clock the rotunda is full; people are bringing their families,” Bracewell said.

Families like the Duffy’s, “we’re visiting from Nebraska,” said Patrick Duffy.

The family of four spending the last day of their vacation here at the Mighty 8th.

“This is the least we could do to support the memory of all the people from this area who fought for our freedom,” said Patrick’s mom, Ashlee.

While it was their first trip to the museum it’s surely an experience they won’t forget.

“Every time we pick one up we think about the sacrifice of that person,” Ashlee said.

The Duffy family joined by around 175 other volunteers including Marcia Stringer

“We’re sweating, we’re bending over, our backs are hurting a little bit and it is nothing. Nothing compared to the sacrifices that were made.”

A sacrifice not only meant to be honored on Memorial Day.

“What can you do to repay someone who has given the ultimate sacrifice other than remember them,” said Bracewell.

Carrying a piece of them, and what they did with us us each and every day.

“The best way to remember them is to be the best Americans we can be and that’s what these people are doing,” Bracewell said.

In total it took the roughly 175 volunteers about two hours to remove and safely store all 26-thousand flags from the memorial garden Tuesday.

